Kate Garraway gives heartbreaking update on husband Derek Draper's health five months after returning home

Kate Garraway has given a heartbreaking update on her husband Derek Draper's health, revealing that he suffers from extreme fatigue and sleeps 20 hours a day.

Talking with Dr Hilary about long COVID on Thursday's Good Morning Britain, the star said: "The fatigue that Derek has, I know he is an extreme case because he's got multiple organ challenges, but even some with some milder cases, you know Derek is sleeping 20 out of 24 hours a day, he has like 10-minute windows and it's not just feeling a bit tired, he goes white, pale it's like everything shuts down so you don't want that kind of fatigue even ruling out all the other things that people are suffering with, with long COVID as well."

Kate's update on her husband comes five months after he returned to his family home after spending more than a year in hospital.

The 54-year-old has not yet regained his speech and required round-the-clock care.

It's been an emotional month for the mother-of-two, who last month revealed on GMB that she and her children had been left feeling "emotional" as they prepared to go on their first holiday abroad without Derek.

Kate recently went on her first holiday abroad without Derek

"I'm actually about to disappear off on a little holiday. I'm already wearing the deckchair, it's been pointed out by Richard Arnold, don't worry," she explained in mid-August.

"And so I had a busy day yesterday writing lots of lists and everything as Derek's family are descending to take care of Derek for a few days while I take the kids away."

"Good for you getting away on a holiday," commented co-host Richard Bacon, to which Kate replied: " I had a very tight window where I could get everybody to come and look after Derek so I could take the kids away. Obviously, he has nurses as well.

"Also, I could get somewhere where I could find friends to help us, as I think we're all quite emotional, the three of us, about going away without him and whether that feels a bit strange to do."

Of her children, Darcey and Billy, Kate added: "I wondered whether that would feel too strange to do. It feels like a bit of a moment, my son Billy is a bit concerned. It feels strange but we need to do it, to have a little bit of time come back and be refreshed."