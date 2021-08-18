Kate Garraway's absence on Good Morning Britain explained The broadcaster has been co-host throughout the holidays so far

Good Morning Britain viewers have got used to seeing broadcaster Kate Garraway presenting the breakfast programme alongside co-host Charlotte Hawkins – but on Wednesday, there was a shake-up to the panel.

Kate was noticeably absent from her presenting stint to make way for former Blue Peter presenter Richard Bacon, who will be a guest presenter on GMB until Monday. The ITV programme often change up their presenters, particularly during the holidays, to give regular hosts a break.

Richard was joined by Charlotte for Wednesday's edition, however, viewers can expect Kate to return alongside the guest presenter for Thursday and Friday's show. On Monday, Richard will be joined by fellow ITV favourite, Ranvir Singh.

Richard expressed his excitement at returning to the ITV role in a statement: "Not only am I coming home to London to guest-present Good Morning Britain this month, but being back on British breakfast broadcasting feels like coming home also."

He added: "I can't wait to see the team again and am very much looking forward to my time on the show with Kate, Ranvir and Charlotte."

Richard has been a regular face on TV and radio since the early nineties. He launched his career on Blue Peter, before being infamously sacked from the role due to reports of drug use, but went on to enjoy success working on BBC Radio 5Live, LBC and The Big Breakfast.

Richard Bacon is hosting on GMB this week

Meanwhile, Kate has been a staple on GMB this summer and even celebrated some heartwarming news on Tuesday's show. The broadcaster received a congratulatory message from co-star Charlotte after it was announced that Kate's authored documentary, Finding Derek, had been nominated for a National Television Award.

"I didn't know until I read the papers this morning," Kate said. "It's wonderful for the production company and for Derek," shared Kate. "I was just looking and the ceremony - is it the 9th September? I was just thinking, wouldn't it be wonderful if Derek was well enough to come. Wouldn't it be wonderful?"

