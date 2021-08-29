Ginger Zee inundated with support as she leaves GMA studio for risky new undertaking That's quite the empty plane

Ginger Zee is one of the bravest journalists in the business, unafraid to take on the changing elements like any good meteorologist and journalist would.

Her pictures signalling the beginning of a dangerous new venture outside of the Good Morning America studio expressed her nervousness and excitement as fans showered her with love.

Ginger uploaded on her Instagram a shot of the view from her seat on a plane headed to Louisiana, where she would be reporting on the effects of Hurricane Ida.

The entire aisle was empty, and there were only a handful of people aboard the flight, all due to the devastating effects of the natural disaster paired with the lingering pandemic.

In the caption, she wrote, "So you are saying you don't want to go to southeastern Louisiana right at this moment? Pretty empty flight heading into Nola. Impacts begin Sunday morning."

She also added, "The brunt of the surge will be absorbed in the boot of LA south of Nola. Heavy rain and tornadoes could reach out into Mississippi. Very concerning for folks from Houma to Baton Rouge in current track.

"I'll keep you updated as we get closer and see you on @goodmorningamerica."

Ginger's picture from her flight highlighted the effects of the hurricane and pandemic

Her fans marvelled at the virtually empty flight and also sent forth a bunch of prayers and calls for safety for ABC's chief meteorologist.

One commented, "Give my kid a hug. He's hunkered down in his dorm at Tulane. Stay dry," and another said, "Ginger, safe travels and please please stay safe."

Her GMA colleagues also asked her to take care of herself, including Lara Spencer, Jennifer Ashton, and Zoe Miyoko.

Ginger has been keeping her followers constantly up to speed on the quickly changing situation through not only her daily news broadcasts, but also several Instagram live sessions.

The journalist's live videos have kept fans updated on the terrifying weather developments

She shared a live video while in New Orleans on her storm chasing journey, and her husband Ben Aaron lightened the mood considerably by commenting, "It's crucial to have information from a real meteorologist like you. Hopefully people listen. Hang on, Miles is peeing on the rug."

