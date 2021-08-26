Ginger Zee has a celebrated career and a wonderful family but she's been candid about the dibilitating mental health battles she's also lived with.

Talking about her struggles, the Good Morning America star took to the stage at an HR conference in Ohio where she spoke about admitting herself into a psychiatric hospital for the sake of her wellbeing.

But Ginger elaborated on her brave decision both at the conference and on her Instagram with a powerful message about the stigma attached to seeking help for mental health illness.

She wrote: "HR has always been an elusive, untouchable place to me. When I was asked to speak about mental health to a huge group of HR professionals I knew it would help me understand HR better and I hoped it would help them plan for keeping employees with mental health challenges safe and feeling like they can live their truths without recourse. I think we achieved both.

"When I say 'I have depression' people don’t bat an eye. When I say I checked myself into the hospital to finally get pivotal help with my mental health… people’s eyebrows start perking up, jaws drop.

Ginger opened up about her personal mental health struggles at a conference in Ohio

"We need mental health rehabilitation to be de-stigmatized. With alcohol or drug rehab we say 'good for them'… when you hear someone checked themselves into the psych ward… it should be 'good for them.'

"Many thanks to the @ohio_shrm_conference for having these conversations. #mentalhealth #mentalhealthmatters #suicideprevention #stigma."

Ginger has a wonderful family to support her

She was applauded for her honesty and for her message with fans writing: "Hopefully your honesty will encourage companies to have better resources for employee mental health. In most cases, therapy is barely covered! That needs to change!," and another adding: "Thank you so much for helping to take away the stigma of mental health. Shine that light and shine it bright."

Ginger was overloaded with kindess and thanks, which will be well recieved by the star who advocates for mental health wellbeing.

