Ginger Zee shares unnerving update that worries fans The GMA meteorologist is reporting on Hurricane Ida

Ginger Zee has been inundated with messages urging her to stay safe following her latest weather update.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share a warning about the excess rain in parts of the country.

She shared a map, along with the message: "EXCESSIVE RAIN: Wednesday night into Thursday. Remnants of Ida plus a cold front will be trouble for parts of the northeast.

VIDEO: Ginger Zee's family moments from special meeting

"Plan now and if a flash flood warning is issued do not get in a vehicle and drive anywhere near water. You never know what happened to the road underneath.

"Two people died and 7 vehicles went down when a road collapsed under flash flooding in Mississippi last night.

"This is after many have been super saturated - nyc for example had the second wettest summer on record!"

Ginger Zee shared an unnerving weather update on social media

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Please be safe," while another wrote: "Thank you for these update and all that you do." A third simply responded with a series of praying hand emojis.

This week, Ginger has been documenting her journey covering the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida on cities like New Orleans.

She recently shared a photo of herself standing in front of rubble in the Louisiana city, revealing that parts of the city were heavily damaged, but that was nothing compared to parishes that had been destroyed around the area.

Ginger Zee with her GMA co-stars

The star later shared a video of herself in front of the same collapsed building, revealing that she had discovered a "chilling revelation" about it.

She wrote: "Chilling revelation here today — this collapse building was a historic landmark. "Louis Armstrong worked for the family that owned the music store, the money he earned and they lent him helped him buy his first coronet.

The GMA star is married to Ben Aaron

He grew up jazzing in this building. My goodness. Slide for pic and building next door."

It's been an emotional journey for Ginger, but she will no doubt have been supported by her close-knit family. Ginger is married to husband Ben Aaron and they share young sons Adrian, five, and Miles, three.

