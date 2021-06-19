Christina Hendricks sends fans wild with double dose of wondrous news The Mad Men actress has plenty to celebrate

Christina Hendricks had something very exciting to share with fans this week which had them jumping for joy.

The Good Girls actress made the announcement via social media and couldn't contain her emotions. Christina has just landed an amazing new film role and it can’t come fast enough for her followers.

MORE: Christina Hendricks looks so chic inside Los Angeles home

"So excited to join this beautiful film," she wrote alongside an article announcing her involvement in The Storied Life of A.J Fikry.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Hendricks gives tour of her new home and it's a disaster

Comments flooded in, and to say they were joyful would be an understatement.

"We had a part on Twitter when we saw this news," wrote one fan who then added: "Can't wait to see you in a new role! And as an EXECUTIVE PRODUCER! Ma'am - you're killing the game."

MORE: Christina Hendricks looks like a retro bombshell in stunning throwback photo

SEE: Christina Hendricks' eclectic home is a feast for the eyes

Christina won't just be acting in the film, she's at the helm of the producing too.

Christina announced the news on Instagram

"Honestly Christina, we as fans get crazy excited for you too. Anything to see our girl in yet another role," commented another fan.

The Mad Men alum will star alongside Lucy Hale and Big Bang's, Kunal Nayyar, in the movie which is an adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel by Gabrielle Zevin.

MORE: Christina Hendricks looks like a burlesque dancer in daring top and feather boa

SEE: Christina Hendricks sends fans wild with hilarious Good Girls selfie

Deadline described the flick as a "comical love story" following the life of A.J Fikry, who will be played by Kunal.

Christina's career news comes in the wake of uncertainty over the renewal of her show, Good Girls.

Christina's fans can't wait to see her in a new movie

She recently called upon her Instagram followers to help get her show renewed for its fifth season.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Christina held a piece of pizza for the camera and in mock Oliver Twist style wrote: "More @ncbgoodgirls please."

MORE: Christina Hendricks sparks concern with teary-eyed bed selfie

SEE: Christina Hendricks oozes elegance in just a black silk sheet

Her co-star, Mae Whitman, also joined in and confessed: "We would like very much to not get cancelled. Apparently, we are on the bubble — which means [NBC’s] considering not bringing us back [for Season 5]."

Mae then added: "Let NBC and Netflix know how much you love us. Thank you Good Girls Army. I love you.”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.