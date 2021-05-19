﻿
Christina Hendricks pleads for help following sad news

The star hopes to turn things around

Hannah Hargrave

Christina Hendricks urged her fans to support her when she took to social media with a heartfelt plea.

The Good Girls star recently called upon her Instagram followers to help get her show renewed for its fifth season. 

The popular Netflix series is on the brink of being cancelled and Christina desperately doesn't want that to happen.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Christina held a piece of pizza for the camera and in mock Oliver Twist style wrote: "More @ncbgoodgirls please."

The former Mad Men actress isn't the only cast member to be making a case for the Good Girls renewal as Mae Whitman joined in too. 

She wrote a message on social media and confessed: "We would like very much to not get cancelled. Apparently, we are on the bubble — which means [NBC’s] considering not bringing us back [for Season 5]."

christina-hendricks-pizza

Christina desperately wants Good Girls to be renewed 

Mae then added: "Let NBC and Netflix know how much you love us. Thank you Good Girls Army. I love you.”

Christina surprised fans recently when she shared a throwback photo from a different show. 

In the iconic image, Christina and her former Mad Men cast members - including Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss - were posing on the set of the hit show and she captioned it: "15 years ago today. First day of the Pilot episode. #madmen."

Mae has been making a plea for the show's renewal too 

Fans couldn't believe it had been that long and voiced their shock: "OMG," wrote one, while a second said: "Wow, no way," and a third commented: "Literally one of the best shows on tv. I still miss it so much. Time for another rewatch!!!"

January Jones - who played Betsy Draper in the show - chimed in too and wrote: "Crazy".

