Elton John shows off sons' incredible playroom as he marks special occasion The star turned 74 on Thursday

Elton John turned 74 this week and he spent the day with the people he loves the most, "my three wonderful boys".

MORE: Sir Elton John reveals the reality of homeschooling his two children

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, he gave fans a sneak peek of his children's playroom as he posed with his birthday cake – which was of numbers shaped into a seven and a four, and decorated with blueberries and raspberries.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elton John and his children get festive inside his stunning home

"Having the best birthday ever with my 3 wonderful boys. What could be better??" he wrote alongside the snap.

In the picture, his two sons could be seen behind him playing next to a counter full of Star Wars toys. Underneath the counter, lots of clear plastic boxes could be seen, no doubt neatly filled with more toys and games.

RELATED: 14 LGBTQ celeb weddings that will warm your heart: Elton John, Ellen DeGeneres, John Barrowman and more

READ: Elton John's mansion is an art-lovers dream - see photos

The large family room is the perfect space for Elton and David Furnish's two boys, Zachary, ten, and Elijah, eight. Several fun pictures take pride of place on the four walls, including a red rocket, an orange basketball and a colourful trainer.

The back of the room is made out of shelves filled with books and Marvel superheroes.

Elton John showed off his sons' playroom

Other accessories that feature in the room include a mini sofa, which was no doubt bought for the boys when they were younger, and a large rug, where they most likely play together after school.

Fans and friends of the singer were quick to wish him a happy birthday, including Elizabeth Hurley, Kylie Minogue and Hollywood star Kevin Bacon.

Others were impressed with his birthday treat. "That cake looks delicious," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Happy birthday, hope there’s a nice brew with that awesome looking cake! Xx."