Kate Garraway is all smiles ahead of 'bittersweet' 16th wedding anniversary with husband Derek The couple tied the knot on 10 September 2005

Kate Garraway appeared to be in great spirits as she was spotted outside Smooth Radio Studios on Tuesday morning.

The Good Morning Britain star, 54, is due to celebrate her 16th wedding anniversary with husband Derek Draper on Friday. The special occasion is set to be "bittersweet," according to her friend, TV presenter Clare Nasir.

MORE: Kate Garraway returns to radio work after sharing heartbreaking update on husband's health

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway's heartbreaking update on husband Derek

"Kate lives day to day with Derek because she doesn’t know what’s going to happen in 24 hours, let alone further along than that," she told Closer Magazine.

MORE: Kate Garraway remains hopeful husband Derek Draper can attend the NTAs after nomination

READ: Kate Garraway reveals the advice her dad gave to husband Derek before marrying her

"I'm sure she's got things she'd want to do, but she doesn't want to tempt fate. That's why her anniversary will be so bittersweet - planning is so hard."

The couple tied the knot in London on 10 September 2005, one year after they were introduced by their mutual friend Gloria De Piero. They are now parents to two children, Darcey and Billy.

Last year, when Kate and Derek marked their 15th wedding anniversary, the former lobbyist was in hospital and was unable to receive visitors on that particular day.

Kate pictured outside in London on Tuesday

"We had him on Facetime, my mum and dad were on childcare duties overnight while I'm here and we and the children raised a glass and said 'Happy Anniversary,'" Kate later explained on GMB. "I am going to see him today, I have got a card to take in to read to him."

RELATED: See the Good Morning Britain stars' weddings

Kate continued: "I'm maybe going to go through all the cards he's written to me on our anniversary. He was a prolific card writer for birthdays and things, he would always remember. And when I say 'was', it's not like he's not still here - he's still here and hopefully he'll do it again. When you look back at the stack [of cards] it makes you think."

It's been five months since Derek returned to his family home after spending more than a year in hospital, and he now requires round-the-clock care.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.