Lisa Rinna shares surprising fact about Harry Hamlin in hysterical clip

Lisa Rinna has several quirks that not only make her extremely popular but also endear her to her vast fan base.

Compared to that, her husband Harry Hamlin always comes off as the straight man. But that image may not hold true for much longer.

In a clip to promote an upcoming episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that Lisa shared on her Instagram, she and her castmates talked about Harry's specific beauty secret.

Lisa revealed that her husband had acrylic nails on one hand because he played the guitar and didn't like using a pick.

In the clip, Lisa and the rest of the women sat around the couch talking about it, when she suggested that she'd ask Harry to send a picture.

Kyle Richards then added, "You need to say 'Honey, Kyle's looking for someone for good acrylics. Show me your nails'."

Lisa revealed her husband's unexpected beauty secret

Eventually, Harry sent a picture of his hand with a pristine white acrylic nail job that sent all the women into a fit of laughter.

The video even started off with Kyle speaking in a confessional, saying, "Harry give me some tips...no pun intended!"

The Days Of Our Lives star shared the incredible clip with the caption, "All New #RHOBH TONIGHT @bravotv 8/7c. It's way heavier than this clip, just FYI. Practical and beautiful."

Several of her RHOBH co-stars left trails of laughing emojis in the comments, and many of her other fans reacted similarly as well.

Lisa and Harry's relationship is one many fans love and admire

One fan wrote, "This is the man a Rinna deserves," with another adding, "Your hubby is a treat, I love the dynamic between you too." A third wrote, "Can't stop watching this. LMAO."

Usually, Lisa's the one who shows off her more playful side while Harry acts unbothered, such as in several of the dancing videos she shares where she tries to unsuccessfully distract him from his work.

