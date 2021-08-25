Lisa Rinna burns up social media posing in a high-cut bodysuit Really setting the bar to an impossible high

Lisa Rinna's transformations, at this point, have become canon with her presence on social media, whether they involve changing hair colors or changing outfits.

Her latest one isn't as drastic, but boy did it hit her fans hard in a new set of pictures she posted.

Lisa shared photographs from a shoot she did for her cosmetics brand, Rinna Beauty, where she adopted another new persona.

This time, she became Sasha, as she wore dark make-up and put on a chocolate brown high ponytail.

But it was her outfit that made the big statement, as she donned a figure-hugging simple black bodysuit complete with sheer tights.

"Sasha has arrived! She is sexy and of course Fierce. Go to RinnaBeauty.com to Order your New Sasha Lip Kit Now," she wrote in the caption.

Lisa's bodysuit look left many wanting to get to know Sasha

The shoot featured her showing off her style and stunning physique even more, at one point being joined by more models who wore similar looks.

Lisa's celebrity fans were quite obsessed with the picture, and several of them left strings of flame emojis, including many of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates.

Kyle Richards commented, "Holy smoke," while Erika Jayne wrote, "Love it!!!" Many others echoed the same thoughts.

One of Lisa's followers commented, "I'm sorry….when was this photo taken??? Rinna you are a perennial beauty," with another also adding, "Sasha is very much fierce," with some more flame emojis.

The Days of Our Lives star has been frequently shaking things up with her appearance

The TV icon's outfits have been leaving fans transfixed ever since she donned a bubblegum pink wig mere months ago.

Since then, she's donned sparkly catsuits, blonde wigs, black bustiers, and even slinky nightgowns that have left fans excited to hear more about her beauty line.

