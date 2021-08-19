Lisa Rinna's husband Harry Hamlin surprises fans with video at family home He danced! He danced!

Lisa Rinna has captivated fans for many moons now as a verifiable social media dancing queen, with her several videos showing off her amazing moves.

A constant fixture among many of them, however, is the presence of her husband, Harry Hamlin, who usually pays her no mind and simply continues with his daily errands.

WATCH: Lisa Rinna's husband Harry Hamlin's unexpected behavior

But everything changed with Lisa's newest video, as Harry decided that he would be the unbothered husband no more.

Lisa started off the video in usual fashion, wearing her best blue leopard-print leggings, baseball cap, and tie-dyed sweatshirt as her husband tended to his garden.

She brought her usual energy and eccentricity to her performance of Ain't No Mountain High Enough while Harry just minded his own business.

It was toward the end, however, that the tables turned and Harry backed away from his watering can, starting to clap along with the song and eventually joining his wife.

The two perfectly complement each other's quirks and embrace them

The two continued to dance together for the remainder of the clip, one of the rare moments when Harry actually displayed his own flair for rhythm.

Lisa teased the surprise ending with the caption for the video, writing, "In Case you missed it. #tbt Here's a little sunshine to brighten your day. Watch until the end #live #love #dance #hedanced."

Fans were absolutely shocked and delighted that the two finally could be seen dancing together instead of just seeing Lisa solo.

One commented, "Yes!! He joined in today!!! You guys just made my day," with another saying, "Love, love, love Harry!! He just goes with the flow!! These dances are epic!"

A third added, "Yeah Harry finally gave in," with another hilariously saying, "Wow, he is aware that you're there."

Harry usually pays his wife no mind in her dance videos

Many also wondered whether they'd catch a glimpse of Harry's acrylic nails, something Lisa revealed in another recent clip she posted.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon shared a video from the show where she mentioned that her husband got acrylic nails so he could play the guitar without a pick.

