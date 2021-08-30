Lisa Rinna showcases her endless legs in sizzling black swimsuit - watch new video Row, row, row your boat

Lisa Rinna is doing what most of us would love to do right now and is taking a well-deserved vacation up north in Canada.

And she had fans feeling more of that envy when she shared a beautiful clip showing off her supermodel-level legs.

WATCH: Lisa Rinna's stunning swimsuit moment on vacation

Lisa posted a video on Instagram of herself paddle boarding on a gorgeous lake in the region of Muskoka.

She wore a high-cut black swimsuit, and even in the distance you could see how well it showed off her legs while she managed to maintain some impressive balance.

The clip, which also highlighted the beauty of Canada's greenery, was simply captioned with a smiley face as she soundtracked it with Bill Withers' song, Lovely Day.

Lisa has been enjoying a beautiful Canadian vacation

Fans were not only entranced by Lisa's look, but they were also quite impressed by her skills on the water as one commented, "Brilliant Balance ... never been my strong point."

Another wrote, "Ahhhh Lisa, I wish I were there with you on this beautiful and funday Sunday," with a third adding, "You are stunning!" Many others welcomed her to Canada with open arms and filled the comments with flags.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon has been enjoying a nice break from the flurry of activity she's been in recently, including promoting the upcoming Days of Our Lives spin-off and launching her own beauty line.

She embodied the relaxed vibe in another vacation clip she shared with her husband Harry Hamlin as they took off on a boat ride.

The husband and wife took off on a boating trip

Lisa filmed him driving them around as she showed off her black two-piece swimsuit which displayed her toned abs.

"Happiness," she simply captioned the video with a heart emoji, and even shared a version of it on her Instagram Story.

