Lisa Rinna is currently enjoying a family vacation in Canada with husband Harry Hamlin and daughters Delilah, 23, and Amelia, 20.

The star was delighted to have been reunited with her daughters, and took to her Instagram Stories to post her love.

"I got my girls back," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star enthused, alongside a jaw-dropping photo of her girls posing in some barely-there string bikinis.

In the selfie, which was taken by Amelia, the girls looked like goddesses, with Delilah in a brown bikini and Amelia posing up a storm in a neon green one.

Amelia added a cap to her outfit, and the photo allowed fans a glimpse inside the family's accommodation.

The small cabin featured a wooden floor, walls and beams, as well as a large wooden bench for the family to sit on, and some eye-catching artworks adorning the walls.

The star's daughters looked sensational!

Lisa has been sharing plenty of vacation snaps from her dream getaway in the Muskoka region of Canada, and earlier this week she impressed fans as she showed off her endless legs.

The 52-year-old posted a video of herself paddle boarding on a gorgeous lake as she wore a high-cut black swimsuit, and even in the distance you could see how well it showed off her legs while she managed to maintain some impressive balance.

Lisa is currently enjoying some time in Canada

Fans were not only entranced by Lisa's look, but they were also quite impressed by her skills on the water as one commented: "Brilliant Balance ... never been my strong point."

Another wrote: "Ahhhh Lisa, I wish I were there with you on this beautiful and funday Sunday," with a third adding: "You are stunning!"

Many others welcomed her to Canada with open arms and filled the comments with flags.

The star had clearly been left awestruck by her beautiful surroundings, as she only captioned the clip with a smiley face.

