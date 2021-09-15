David Letterman consoled by fans after sharing news of tragic death The former Late Show host mourned the loss of comedian Norm Macdonald

David Letterman was comforted by fans after he paid a sweet tribute to his friend, Norm Macdonald, who died on Tuesday.

Norm was a comedian best known for being a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He died aged 61 after privately battling cancer for nine years.

Taking to Twitter, the former Late Show host penned: "In every important way, in the world of stand-up, Norm was the best. An opinion shared by me and all peers. Always up to something, never certain, until his matter-of-fact delivery leveled you."

He added: "I was always delighted by his bizarre mind and earnest gaze. (I’m trying to avoid using the phrase, 'twinkle in his eyes'). He was a lifetime Cy Young winner in comedy. Gone, but impossible to forget."

Fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "Big hugs to you, David. It was so clear how much you admired and loved Norm MacDonald. His bit on your final show was spectacular as was all his appearances. So much heart and care. I'm saddened by the loss of your friend and a great comedian. He was a genius. So unique."

Another added: "I'm sorry for your loss, Dave. Know that you played a big part in giving the world an opportunity to watch a genuinely masterful talent. In the history of late night TV, I can't think of anything better than Norm's appearances on your show. Thank you for those gifts."

Norm Macdonald died after a nine-year battle with cancer

There were many other famous names who paid their respects to Norm following news of his death, including Seth Rogen, Conan O'Brien and Jim Carrey.

Saturday Night Live also shared a statement on Twitter, which read: "Today is a sad day. All of us here at 'SNL' mourn the loss of Norm Macdonald, one of the most impactful comedic voices of his or any other generation.

"There are so many things that we’ll miss about Norm — from his unflinching integrity to his generosity to his consistent ability to surprise. But most of all he was just plain funny. No one was funny like Norm."

