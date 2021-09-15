Oliver Hudson supported by fans after revealing hilarious social media struggle It makes him who he is

Oliver Hudson's social media presence is one his fans have come to adore and love, as he gets pretty candid about his day and feelings and loves to have a good laugh.

However, his posts may apparently not be to the taste of some, which is what the star revealed with his latest upload.

Oliver shared a screenshot of a notification he'd received from Instagram, telling him that one of his posts had been taken down for violating community guidelines regarding nudity.

While the actor has frequently appeared shirtless on his Instagram before, his recent post's exposure of more skin than usual apparently caught the social media platform's sensors.

However, he was not happy about it, and made it known in his caption, writing, "I mean seriously?!?! My a** is ART and if @instagram doesn't understand that then I'll do nothing and keep using their platform!!"

The hilarious turn of events had several of his fans in splits as they filled the comments with laughing emojis.

Oliver revealed that Instagram had taken down one of his posts

However, many of them also came to his aid and reassured him that he was doing alright, with one commenting, "Damn! How'd I miss that? I demand a repost!!"

Another wrote, "sorry about that… I used to follow someone else who was recently banned. They must be cracking down," and a third added, "You tell them Oliver!!"

Not all of the Nashville actor's posts are centered around the funny, though, as he occasionally does post some heartwarming content for his fans.

He recently shared an absolutely adorable baby picture of himself, with a mischievous look on his face, being held by his mother Goldie Hawn.

The actor shared a childhood picture of himself with his mother Goldie Hawn

He did get to joke about it in the caption, though, as he wrote, "Thirteen weeks after mom gave birth to John Malkovich.. we talk about it on @siblingrevelry CHECK IT OUT!!"

