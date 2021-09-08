Kacey Musgraves shares heartbreaking admission with fans ahead of new album

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kacey Musgraves has bravely opened up on the past year, which saw her get divorced and battle "depression and loneliness."

The Grammy award winner, who releases her new album Star-Crossed on 10 September, revealed that she feels like she has had to go through "the five stages of grief" to get to a place of acceptance.

"You're shocked at the situation at first when you experience trauma, or a massive life change, you're angry, you go through bargaining stages. Well, if I would have done this, this would have been different. Depression, loneliness, but also excitement and hope for the future," she shared.

Kacey Musgraves releases trailer for Starcrossed: The Film

"And it was just interesting to me through this that I really learned, first of all, healing is not linear. You go cool, I'm making a life change, I'm doing this, and then the next day you're like, holy, what did I do?"

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she added: "It was a big lesson in healing and how it's very up and down, it comes in waves, and you just got to hold on through it."

At the end of August, Kacey dropped the incredible news that her upcoming album will be joined by a film also called Star-Crossed.

Kacey and Ruston split in 2020

The movie will be available on Paramount Plus, and was teased on social media with a short two-minute trailer.

The film, and the album, will both tell the story of "a modern tragedy told in three acts," and is expected to dive into her recent divorce from singer Ruston Kelly.

The 33-year-old and Ruston tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2017, after meeting in 2016. In July 2020, the pair announced their split.

Kacey's fourth album is due out 10 September

In February, she spoke publicly about their split and admitted that it was "nothing more than two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn't work."

"I think I live best by myself. I think it's okay to realize that," she shared.

Star-Crossed is available from all retailer on 10 September

