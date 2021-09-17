Denise Welch has the best response as husband celebrates joyous news Well done!

Loose Women star Denise Welch married husband Lincoln Townley in 2013, and she had an incredible response on Friday as he celebrated some major news.

The self-taught painter was celebrating the news that his artworks were now being sold through Sotheby's. Lincoln's art explores the "darker side" of someone's personality and he paints in an abstract style.

In a heartfelt tribute, Denise shared a picture of her husband outside a Sotheby's store and penned: "From the day I met this man I knew he was special. Many people who didn't know us judged our relationship and some who did know us.

"We were lost souls but together we found the strength to get sober and move forward together. At 40, Lincoln started to paint professionally. At 48, he's selling through Sotheby's private sale."

She finished by saying: "I couldn't be prouder and at the heart of everything he does is me and our family. Thank you @lincolntownley," and added a heart emoji.

The star's fans were also quick to share in the joy, as one wrote: "What an achievement you should both be super proud, well done."

A second added: "How amazing and what a beautiful pair of humans you both are," while a third paid tribute to the pair, adding: "Absolutely love this, both such beautiful souls who were destined to save each other."

Denise wrote an emotional tribute for her husband

Denise and Lincoln celebrated their anniversary back in July, and the former Waterloo Road star looked amazing in a striking bikini as she shared a picture with a heartfelt meaning.

In the caption, she explained that the photo had been taken in a "pre-wedding photoshoot" after the happy couple had both lost weight and "were feeling proud" of themselves.

"Linc was coming out of the surf like James Bond in front of a bunch of people," she said. "Then a wave took him down. I laughed til I was sick but luckily the moment was captured!!"

Denise and Lincoln married in 2013

She then left a sweet message for the man she called the "best husband" as she wrote: "Even with the challenges we currently face, my husband makes me laugh every day.

"We face this messy world sober together and that's tough but together we are strong and my love for him grows every day. Bit soppy but it's our anniversary so I'm allowed."

Denise and Lincoln married in 2013 in a beautiful ceremony that was held in Portugal. It was Denise's third wedding; she married actor David Easter in 1983 before their split in 1988. She then married actor Tim Healy later that year, before they divorced in 2012.

Lincoln was also previously married to Beverly Jones for just four months, before she filed for divorce citing "unreasonable behaviour".

