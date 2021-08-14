Denise Welch and husband Lincoln Townley celebrate incredible wedding news

Denise Welch and husband Lincoln Townley have had an exciting few days as Lincoln's son, Lewis, married fiancée Elizabeth in a dreamy ceremony.

Loose Women stars' stunning kitchens are nothing alike: Denise Welch, Janet Street-Porter, and more

The Loose Women star has been sharing plenty of photos from the event, including a heartwarming snap featuring Lincoln hugging his son.

Fans fell in love with the beautiful moment, with many taking to the comments to label it a "gorgeous" photo.

Another photo from the event featured the families all stood together, with the bride still holding her bouquet.

The Hollyoaks actress looked amazing at the wedding, stunning her followers in a gorgeous black and white dress, topped off with an eye-catching sunhat.

Elizabeth looked beautiful in her bridal gown, that also featured a stunning veil.

Lincoln is a proud father of son Lewis

Many of Denise's co-stars took the comments to wish everyone involved a happy day. Nikki Sanderson wrote: "You both look amazing. Have a fabulous day," and Chelsee Healey simply posted a heart eyes and heart emoji.

Denise Welch's father and son have cute bonding moment in rare photo

Denise Welch strikes a fierce pose as she shares inspiring message

Another follower gushed: "How lovely & beautiful. Family is everything."

Denise and Lincoln celebrated their anniversary back in July, and the former Waterloo Road star looked amazing in a striking bikini as she shared a picture with a heartfelt meaning.

In the caption, she explained that the photo had been taken in a "pre-wedding photoshoot" after the happy couple had both lost weight and "were feeling proud" of themselves.

"Linc was coming out of the surf like James Bond in front of a bunch of people," she wrote. "Then a wave took him down. I laughed til I was sick but luckily the moment was captured!!"

Denise stunned in her gorgeous outfit

She then left a sweet message for the man she called the "best husband" as she wrote: "Even with the challenges we currently face, my husband makes me laugh every day.

"We face this messy world sober together and that's tough but together we are strong and my love for him grows every day. Bit soppy but it's our anniversary so I'm allowed."

Denise and Lincoln married in 2013 in a beautiful ceremony that was held in Portugal. It was Denise's third wedding; she married actor David Easter in 1983 before their split in 1988. She then married actor Tim Healy later that year, before they divorced in 2012.

Lincoln was also previously married to Beverly Jones for just four months, before she filed for divorce citing "unreasonable behaviour". The pair share son Lewis.

