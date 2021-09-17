Dancing With The Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba rocks daring low-cut look

Dancing With The Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba has rocked a daring low-cut look, wowing fans.

The former Talk host took to Instagram on Friday to share that she was enjoying the "calm before the storm" as the hit ABC show returns on 20 September.

She included the hashtags #judgeinaba #beautyrest #naptime #dwtscountdown and #discoball.

As fans shared heart emojis and fire emojis, and called her "beautiful", pals including Jenna Johnson and Cheryl Burke commented, with Cheryl sharing: "Can't wait to see you in the ballroom soon, sis You look STUNNING."

"A beautiful pic of you!!" added Good Day LA star Maria Quiban.

Carrie will be joined on the judging panel by Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli, and will this year be judging one of her friends - a fellow Talk host, Amanda Kloots.

Carrie wowed fans

The two were co-hosts on the hit CBS show for over a year but Carrie left in August after taking a leave of absence over health concerns in April.

Mom-of-one Amanda shared the exciting news on Instagram on Wednesday alongside a picture of the dancer pointing her toe as she stood in front of giant letters that spelled out "DWTS".

"I’M FREAKING OUT! This is a dream come true!" she began her post.

Carrie (left) is one of the DWTS judges

"It's been seven years since I've danced and performed. In those years, I created a fitness business, became a mom, moved to a new city, went through the worst possible time in my life and then became an author and a talk show host. That girl I knew seven years ago I don’t really know anymore but I’m determined to find her again!"

Amanda will be joined by Mel C, JoJo Siwa, The Miz, Matt James, Suni Lee, Olivia Jade, Cody Rigsby, Melora Hardin, Iman Shumpert, Martin Kove, Christine Chiu, Jimmie Allen, Kenya Moore and Brian Austin Green.

