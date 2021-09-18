Angelina Jolie reveals incredible news about her future The star shares six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is as famous for her philanthropism as she is for her movie career and she's about to embark on another charitable endeavour.

The Eternals actress has revealed she's moving back to Cambodia to continue raising awareness for bee conservation and women's education.

Angelina is an ambassador of French beauty house, Guerlain, and was named Godmother of the Women of Bees and she spoke exclusively to People magazine to explain her plans.

"We wanted to make sure there was at least 50x women from 25 biospheres, to understand the biospheres and why it was important to map out and build the team," she said about establishing the next Women for Bees program.

"We are going to be working further with UNESCO to understand how to expand how we are working with some of these countries & biospheres - the next training will be in Samlout, in my home in Cambodia."

Angelina is passionate about giving women and girls the education they deserve and said it's "insane" that not everybody can see that.

Angelina's oldest son, Maddox, was born in Cambodia

"It's angering, really, isn't it? That we somehow have to keep explaining this - it's their right. When a young girl is born, she has the right to education, it's her life."

She continued: "The real question is why do we continue to limit that girls' access to education, why do we continue to question it?

Angelina and Brad share custody of their six children

"For anyone, education will help them be more capable, where they can communicate and they can contribute to their family, their community and society."

Cambodia holds a special place in Angelina's heart as it was where the first of her six children - who she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt - was born.

