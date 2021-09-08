Inside Angelina Jolie's botanical-themed living room at home with her children The Maleficent star is a doting mom to six children

Angelina Jolie is notoriously private despite being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

Until recently, the actress wasn't active on social media, but since making her Instagram debut last month she's been giving an incredible insight into her private life.

Most recently, the Maleficent star took to Instagram to share a rare glimpse inside her Californian mansion.

The mom-of-six had shared two photos of her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, reading their favourite books at home.

Zahara was pictured standing in front of some blinds, and Shiloh was seen lounging on the sofa inside the living room.

The stylish area featured white walls and indoor foliage plants, giving a relaxing feel to the space. While Angelina rarely opens the doors to her home to the public, her home sounds like an incredible place to live.

The $25million mansion is located in Los Feliz, California, just five minutes away from Brad Pitt.

The Mr & Mrs. Smith actress has lived there with her children since 2017, and previously told British Vogue: "I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away."

The six-bedroom, ten-bathroom property features an outdoor swimming pool, a home gym, a tea house, a wine cellar and huge landscaped gardens.

Angelina said of her home: "I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think."

Like all working parents, the Girl, Interrupted actress has been balancing her job with home schooling during the pandemic. The star's children sound like they are more than happy keeping themselves entertained at home, too.

Angelina previously opened up about their interests, which include learning new languages. During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages.

"I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

