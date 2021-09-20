Strictly Come Dancing star Iveta Lukosiute has taken to Instagram with a series of photos showing her soaking up the sun in Naples, Florida.

Iveta, 41, can be seen in the snapshots with her daughter Ilana, with the pair holding hands as they stand by the side of a pool. Iveta has a big inflatable ball tucked under one arm and is smiling for the camera.

MORE: Ruth Langsford shares genius Strictly health hack

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara shows off dancer's legs in risqué workout outfit

The same cannot be said of her little girl, who can be seen in floods of tears. "Saw this beautiful light and tried to take a nice photo with my daughter, however, she was not interested at all," Iveta explained in the caption, adding a crying laughing emoji.

READ: Strictly Come Dancing: See who's dancing with who in this year's series

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing fans say the same thing about show's 'historic' pairing

Iveta looks incredible in the images, showcasing her toned figure in a dusky pink bikini. Her hair is tied up in a messy bun and she is sporting oversized sunglasses for her day at the pool.

Iveta shared a series of photos taken at the pool

It's been a busy time for the pro dancer. Last week, she was on hand to help judge the US National Championships, held in Walt Disney World in Florida.

MORE: Tess Daly stuns fans in white jumpsuit for sparkling Strictly launch show

READ: Dan Walker says he has his own version of the Strictly 'curse' – but it's not what you think

Iveta starred in three series of Strictly; she joined the show in 2012 as a replacement for injured Aliona Vilani. She was paired with Aliona's partner, Johnny Ball - but the pair were unfortunately first to be eliminated from the competition.

The dancer with husband Janya and their two children

Her series 11 partner was Mark Benton, and they reached seventh place together. Series 12, meanwhile, saw her paired with Thom Evans. They were eliminated in week five of the competition, leaving them in 12th place.

Away from the dance floor, Iveta is a mother to two children with her husband of three years, Jenya Raytses - son Vidas, who will turn five next week, and 17-month-old Ilana.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.