Motsi Mabuse has received an overwhelming amount of support after she shared some huge career news on social media.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge had reason to celebrate after she revealed that she won an award at the German Television Awards this week.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Motsi proudly held up her trophy for Best Factual Entertainment for her part in the TV show, Showtime of my Life.

Captioning her celebratory photo, Motsi penned: "Congratulations to @vox @seapointproductions for having the courage to producing this show that despite the great entertainment actually made a difference in people’s lives.

"To the whole team well done especially the Woman and Men who were courageous enough to tell their story!! Absolutely everyone involved deserved this award!!"

She added: "Boys & girls I danced, I presented and lol I won what an evening!! Every time I do something I always think what would your mom and dad say…. and lately what my little Angel or husband would say so I hope I make you proud!!"

Motsi won an award for Best Factual Entertainment

Fans rushed to send their congratulations to Motsi, with one commenting: "Congratulations! Absolutely deserved!" A second said: "Dear Motsi, congratulations over and over! More than deserved for rocking it all the way."

A third added: "Congratulations! That was really a great show with an important message."

Motsi's sister, Phemelo, also shared her pride in her sibling's achievement, responding: "Congratulation's sis – proud of you. Stay beautiful, stay humble," to which Motsi replied: "Love you."

Motsi looked gorgeous in her embellished strapless dress

The professional dancer will be a regular fixture on UK TV once again now that Strictly is back for its 19th season.

The series was nearly thrown into chaos when it was confirmed by the BBC that one of the pro dancers – who has not been named – tested positive for COVID-19 the day after the show's pre-recorded launch episode was taped last week.

Sharing an update on the dancer's condition on GMB on Friday, Motsi said: "There is such a long time from the first recording to the start that I think we will all be there, all be healthy, and keep on dancing. That’s what I can say for now."

The 15 celebrities on this year’s line-up are now in training for the live shows, which kick off on Saturday 25 September.

