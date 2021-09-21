Rachel Zoe pens heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend Richard Buckley passed away on Sunday

Rachel Zoe has penned a heartbreaking tribute to her close friend Richard Buckley, who was 72, after the fashion journalist passed away at his home on Sunday.

Buckley's death was confirmed by husband, fashion designer Tom Ford. In a press release, Ford's company wrote: "It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side. He died of natural causes after a prolonged illness."

Paying tribute to her close friend, Rachel shared a photo of Richard and Tom, with Tom planting a kiss on his husband's cheek.

In an emotional message, she wrote: "We have lost such a beautiful and special soul, a gentleman of the greatest kind, Richard Buckley.

"To know him was an honor, to have had deep meaningful conversations with Richard was a gift I will hold tight forever. He was brilliant, witty, unapologetically honest and so very elegant.

"What was most extraordinary about Richard was his true love and dedication to Tom and as a father to his son Jack."

Rachel shared a heartbreaking tribute

She finished by saying: "I will miss you so very much Richard. May you Rest In Peace and with the angels friend."

The star's followers soon took to the comments to pay their own tributes to Richard, as one said: "He was such a wonderful and interesting person…I am so sorry for Tom."

A second added: "So so sad. The most beautiful version of elegance… always," while a third wrote: "Oh I am completely devastated and heartbroken. My beautiful friend. Tom I give you my heart."

Others were left speechless by the news and the tribute, as they commented with heart, broken heart and crying emojis.

Rachel was close friends with Richard

Tom and Richard first met in 1986, and started dating shortly afterwards. The couple married in 2014, shortly after same-sex marriage was legalised in the United States.

In 2016, Tom told Jess Cagle that it was "love at first sight" when they met inside an elevator, adding: "By the time that elevator landed on the ground floor I thought, 'You're the one.' That's it. Click. Sold."

They shared a son Jack, who they welcomed together in 2012 through gestational surrogacy.

