Lisa Rinna was one proud mother on Tuesday as her daughter Amelia walked in the Richard Quinn fashion show, and she wore a stunning dress.

Amelia looked amazing in the ensemble which featured a floral mini dress, with an interlocking pattern, shoulder length white gloves and black trousers.

Lisa reshared a clip from the fashion event, and couldn't help but gush with pride in the post's caption. She wrote: "@richardquinn's SS22 collection serving a parade of florals, shoulder pads, pleating, sequins and gowns styled by @kegrand Go @ameliagray."

Amelia was also proud of her achievement, sharing a shot of her walking the runway, and writing: "THANK YOU @richardquinn @kegrand @bitton so grateful to this whole entire team…I'm on cloud 9… pinch me."

Fans were quick to share their love for the star's daughter's achievement, with RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash, who also walked in the show, commenting: "Not me and @ameliagray walking the same show together."

Another enthused: "THIS IS MAJOR," while a third added: "She is beauty, she is grace."

Lisa was incredibly proud of her daughter

Many other fans were left speechless, and they posted heart or clapping emojis to show their support.

Although Lisa's daughter stole the show on this occasion, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has proven that she has some epic looks up her sleeve.

The star has some killer looks

And this was on full show at this year's Emmy awards as the star showed up in the most gorgeous figure-hugging gown that was mostly made of black velvet on the one side and the other half was made of a sheer fabric that was embedded with a lot of sparkle, even featuring floral detailing along her shoulder.

She was dressed by celebrity stylist Brad Goreski in the Oscar De La Renta number, and shared a video of it with the caption, "#Glambots are back and we're SO ready for the #2021Emmy's to begin!"

