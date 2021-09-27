Lara Spencer pays tribute to lookalike daughter to mark celebratory day The GMA star is a doting mom to children Katherine and Duff

Lara Spencer is one proud mom and couldn't resist paying tribute to her only daughter over the weekend.

The Good Morning America star was one of the many celebrities who marked National Daughters Day, and took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her daughter Katherine.

Not wanting to leave her son out, the TV star chose an image that also featured her son Duff.

VIDEO: GMA's Lara Spencer makes heartbreaking discovery at family home

In the caption, Lara wrote: "So happy to be able to celebrate National Daughters Day w my kind, wise, tenacious, funny, taller than me nugget….. and sneaking in a shout out to my boy-Just because I love you so."

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Beautiful family," while another wrote: "Your mini me!" A third added: "She is as beautiful as you are!"

Lara Spencer shared a rare photo of her daughter to mark National Daughters Day

It's been a busy time for Lara, who enjoyed a summer working from home, where she also managed to fit in a lot of travelling, including a vacation to Italy.

The journalist went away last month with her husband Richard McVey, which coincided with their third wedding anniversary.

The GMA star often shares sweet throwback pictures with her kids

The happy couple met after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend and Lara's son Duff even walked her down the aisle at their nuptials.

The holiday followed a bittersweet moment for the star as she took her firstborn around his new college.

Duff recently moved out of the family home to begin a new chapter of his life at college in Texas.

Lara with son Duff

Lara had taken her son around his new home and proudly shared a picture of them on Instagram at the time. In the caption, she explained that the photo had been approved by her son, and that they had explored his new stomping grounds together.

She added that although she was tearful saying goodbye, she was excited for him too.

Lara shares her children with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer, who she separated from in 2015.

