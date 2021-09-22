Denise Welch’s fans react as she reveals unexpected Hollywood 'role' The Loose Women star couldn't hide her surprise!

Denise Welch delighted her followers on social media on Wednesday, when she shared a snapshot that showed a small but significant role she’d played in a star-studded Hollywood series.

The photo showed a scene from Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s Apple TV drama The Morning Show, where a bank of TVs in the background featured different programmes, including Loose Women – with a close-up of Denise’s face clearly visible!

The actress and presenter captioned the picture: “When you casually discover that you’re in The Morning Show with @jenniferaniston @loosewomen. From Hollyoaks to Hollywood!! Get that on my cv @bexelliffcam,” adding a string of crying-laughing emojis.

Denise’s famous friends were quick to share how impressed they were with her surprise appearance, with presenter Kate Thornton commenting: "You’ve made it babe! [mic emoji] drop."

The star’s former Coronation Street co-star Samia Longchambon, meanwhile, wrote: "Omg," adding laughing emojis.

Denise shared the news of her surprise cameo on Instagram

The Hollyoaks performer's other fans were also pleased to see Denise in this new context, with their comments including: "Very cool," "How fabulous," and: "Brilliant!!"

Denise Welch's husband, Lincoln Townley, who she married in 2013, also had a career achievement to celebrate a few days ago.

On Friday, the self-taught painter celebrated the news that his artworks were now being sold through Sotheby's.

His proud wife was among those praising the artist as she posted a heartfelt tribute to his talent.

The down-to-earth star was clearly delighted

She wrote: "From the day I met this man I knew he was special. Many people who didn't know us judged our relationship and some who did know us.

"We were lost souls but together we found the strength to get sober and move forward. At 40, Lincoln started to paint professionally. At 48, he's selling through Sotheby's private sale.

"I couldn't be prouder and at the heart of everything he does is me and our family."

