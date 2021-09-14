Savannah Guthrie's behind-the-scenes Today photo is so relatable The Today star has worked on the NBC show for ten years

Savannah Guthrie recently returned to Today following a family vacation, and has settled in to the brand-new work studios.

The popular TV host took to Instagram this week to share a photo of her reunited with her co-stars, including Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

But fans were mostly curious by what is behind the desk, with many remarking on the relatable coffee table next to Savannah's chair.

VIDEO: Today's Savannah Guthrie gives rare insight into family life

The unit had a much-needed coffee on top of it, along with various hand sanitizers and cleaning products.

"We all need a 'what's in the bag' episode of what's on that table!" one remarked, while another wrote: "I love all the necessities next to Savannah out of view from the camera!" A third added: "Love the table behind her loaded with sanitizer!"

Savannah Guthrie's behind-the-scenes Today photo got fans talking

Others remarked on the natural chemistry between the hosts, with many praising them for their positivity and upbeat personalities.

Savannah had a fun weekend with some of her co-stars, attending the US Open Men's Final with Jenna Bush Hager and their husbands.

The pair sat behind Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper, while Al and his wife Deborah Roberts sat behind them. It looked like a fun day was had by all, but Hoda was a little surprised that her invite had got lost in the post!

Savannah has worked on Today for ten years

On Monday's Today with Hoda & Jenna, the mom-of-two teased her co-star about not being asked to join her at the match.

During the chat, Jenna told Hoda: "First of all, I should have called you and asked you what to wear." Hoda exclaimed: "What to wear? How about 'Do you want to go?' Not 'What to wear!'" She then joked: "You know what, it's been a fun show," before pretending to back up her side of the desk.

The Today star is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

Jenna and the crew were in hysterics, and Hoda continued: "You know what, I'm good. Don't worry. Don't worry about me. I was out of town. Nope – I was all alone."

Jenna said: "I would have loved it if you would have come. I have to tell you…" Hoda then reassured her co-star: "No, I'm teasing."

