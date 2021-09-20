Robin Roberts has built a beloved reputation for herself as one of the co-hosts of Good Morning America, and a lot of it has come through her willingness to be candid.

The journalist achieved that once again through a major career move she revealed to coincide with a heartbreaking anniversary.

WATCH: Robin Roberts shares emotional prayer with fans as she honors 9/11 anniversary

Robin's production company's Instagram page, Rock'n Robin TV, shared a post that marked nine years to the day she had her bone marrow transplant.

The post read, "9 years ago today @robinrobertsgma underwent a life saving bone marrow transplant. As a transplant patient herself, she has a first hand experience on the road to recovery."

However, the post also revealed that with the moment came some incredible news, as it continued, "That's why we're thrilled to be a part of the new @discoveryplus series #LastChanceTransplant, where we'll share the story of six patients as they await live-changing news about their desperately needed organ transplants.

"Don't miss the premiere episode September 22 on #discoveryplus."

Robin commemorated nine years since her transplant with some big news

The accompanying picture also revealed that she would be an executive producer on the show and help guide the storytelling.

Robin shared the post on her own Instagram Stories as fans sent massive amounts of support her way, with one commenting, "Let's goooooo," with a series of flame emojis, and another saying, "Bravo to all of you!"

The GMA host has spoken up about her health issues plenty of times and has even covered it extensively on the show so as to destigmatize it for viewers and encourage awareness.

Prior to her bone marrow myelodysplastic syndrome, she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, for which she underwent six weeks of radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery.

The journalist has opened up about her health struggles on the air before

Her bone marrow disease required a transplant, which she received from her sister Sally Ann Roberts, and she documented it on GMA, which garnered the show a Peabody Award.

