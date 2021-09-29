Dan Walker solves Strictly mystery - and it involves Daniel Craig! The BBC Breakfast star is partnered with Nadiya Bychkova

Dan Walker - Strictly star and now super sleuth?! The BBC Breakfast star has taken to Instagram to joke he has solved a mystery surrounding the BBC dance show - and surprisingly it involves Daniel Craig.

Dan, 44, and his pro partner Nadiya Bychkova took to the dance floor for the very first time together at the weekend, delighting fans and judges with their Quickstep.

WATCH: Dan Walker reveals daughter's amazing reaction to first Strictly dance

The presenter made quite an impression with his wardrobe, too, dressed in a statement purple jacket that featured red sequinned lapels.

And Dan couldn't help but notice the similarities between his statement piece and 007 star Daniel's red carpet look for the world premiere of No Time To Die on Tuesday night.

Dan joked about the similarities between his Strictly ensemble and Daniel's jacket

Bond actor Daniel, 53, looked dapper in a pink velvet dinner jacket for the screening - which was attended by the royals - paired with a black bow tie and crisp white shirt.

Sharing a side-by-side snapshot of himself and Daniel, Dan joked: "So that's where it went! (winking face)."

Fellow Strictly celeb Adam Peaty was among the first to comment, leaving a series of crying laughing emojis - as did Dan's Breakfast co-star Sally Nugent.

The BBC Breakfast star is partnered with Nadiya for the 2021 Strictly series

It comes after Dan revealed his daughter Suzie's sweet reaction to his first Strictly dance as his family watched from the audience.

"Suzie had like tears pouring out of her eyes. Proper tears of joy. And she gave me this lovely little wave to say, 'well done dad',” he shared.

Dan shares three children with his wife Sarah

"That was one of the highlights of my entire life. She absolutely loved it and she's the one - and her brother and sister - that's why I decided to do the programme because they were desperate to watch it.

"So that, for me, was perfect. The dance was great, I really enjoyed it, but that's what it's all about."

