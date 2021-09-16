Gemma Atkinson has fans in tears with adorable video of Gorka Marquez and daughter Mia The star will reunite with her family in two days

Gemma Atkinson shared an adorable video of her fiancé Gorka Marquez and their daughter Mia on Thursday – and fans were left in tears.

Taking to her Instagram for the first time since embarking on a trek in the Scottish Highlands, the former Strictly contestant shared a 21-second clip of the pair sending sweet messages to her.

WATCH: Gorka and Mia's adorable video for Gemma

"What do you want to say to mummy?" Gorka asks Mia at the beginning, to which Mia responds "Kiss you".

The Spanish dancer then encourages her two-year-old daughter to send sweet messages to her mum, including "I miss you," "I love you," and "Keep walking," whilst also blowing her kisses.

Mia turned two earlier in the summer

The clip melted Gemma's heart and she wrote alongside it: "I most certainly will Keep walking Mia! 2 more days until family cuddles and a wash!"

Gorka's Strictly colleagues were quick to react with Dianne writing: "OMG," followed by several red heart emojis. Johannes Radebe wrote: "Mia babe," whilst many others simply added crying emojis.

"Crying so hard," one remarked, whilst a second added: "Oh my days, this is too cute!!"

A third wrote: "Omg what an absolute angel," followed by sad face emojis.

The family will be reunited in just two days

Gemma has been gone since earlier this week. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she told her 1.7 million followers: "Off to Trek! The Scottish Highlands will be my home the next 6 nights camping under the stars and trecking 100km to raise money for breast cancer with the wonderful charity @coppafeelpeople 100 of us all sharing stories and keeping each other going!

"Limited service & wifi where I’m going but I'm kind of looking forward to the switch off when we arrive. (Currently on the train) We have a pay phone to contact home so will be checking in with Gorks and Mia daily."

She continued: "Thank you to everyone who’s donated and for anyone who's suffered or suffering with the shitty disease that cancer is, this trek's for you! There's no chance I'll be quitting with you all on my mind."