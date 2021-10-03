Tom Fletcher's son Buddy's reaction to his dad missing Strictly revealed – and fans say the same thing The McFly singer has been self-isolating

Tom Fletcher and his dance partner Amy Dowden sadly had to miss the second live episode of Strictly this weekend after they both tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

That didn't stop Tom's five-year-old son Buddy from being a keen follower of the show, however, as his mum Giovanna Fletcher proved on Sunday.

The mum-of-three shared a photo of the youngster sitting cross-legged in a small chair, with legs crossed at the knee, as he held a notebook in one hand and a pen in the other.

She captioned the adorable image: "Watch out @craigrevel @motsimabuse @shirleyballas @mrantondubeke - there’s a new judge in town - and he’s TOUGH!!! @bbcstrictly."

Amy was quick to respond to the post, quipping: "Can he judge next week please?"

Some of Tom's followers commented on how sweet the photo was, with their replies including: "It’s the crossed legs for me… adorable," and: "Too cute!"

Fans loved the adorable new photo

Many others, however, couldn't help pointing out how much the little boy looked like his dad – and we have to say, we agree with them.

One added three heart emojis as they wrote: "Goodness! He’s the spitting image of Tom there!!"

Others commented: "He looks so much like his Daddy," "Daddy's double," and: "Gosh your lovely boy is the spit of his Dad! X."

McFly star Tom shared his feelings about missing out on Strictly on Saturday, as he posted a series of Instagram Stories from his room in isolation.

Tom and Giovanna share three children

The singer revealed that he "desperately" wished he was able to take part in the show and expressed his frustration at missing the episode.

"Today is a tough day," he said, speaking to camera. "It's Strictly day, I'm going to watching tonight, cheering everyone on. Desperately, desperately wishing I was there dancing."

The 33-year-old added: "I know how hard everyone has been working and I'll be screaming and cheering everyone on."

