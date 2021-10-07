Dannii Minogue reveals surprising reason she decided to change her name The Australian star found fame as a child

Dannii Minogue has enjoyed decades in the spotlight having entered the world of showbiz when she was just a child.

MORE: Dannii Minogue's ex thankful she doesn't hold their son against him

And it didn't take long for the fledgling star to decide she wanted to adopt a stage name in lieu of her birth name, which she felt was too long and feminine.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Minogue holidays in paradise

Dannii, 49, spoke about her decision in a TV documentary about Young Talent Time - an Australian variety show which ran from 1971 to 1988 and helped kickstart Dannii's career.

READ: Dannii Minogue talks about celebrating sister Kylie's 50th birthday after cancer battle

MORE: Dannii Minogue shares funny throwback picture with Take That

She confirmed that she changed her name when she joined the cast of the show, revealing that she instead wanted "more of a boy's name".

Dannii and Kylie pictured together in their youth

"It wasn't too long into the show that I really felt like I wanted to be called Dannii. I felt like I wanted more of a boy's name," she recalled, via the Daily Mail. "I was so adamant about it, so everyone started calling me Dannii."

READ: Kylie Minogue gives up fairytale cottage ahead of Australia move

MORE: Kylie Minogue's love life: meet her beau Paul Solomons

The mum-of-one continued: "It wasn't just the boy's name thing. I would say my name, Danielle, and people would say, 'Dan-i-elle! Dan-i-elle!' Oh, no, no, I can't have that. Dannii is easier, we'll shorten that down to Dannii."

Dannii found fame on Young Talent Time

Dannii is currently living in her native Australia, where she is raising her son, ten-year-old Ethan. And she will soon reunite with her big sister Kylie, who has confirmed she is returning to Oz after 30 years living in the UK.

But, the Spinning Around star told BBC Radio 2's Zoe Ball she will "always" regularly visit her adopted home country.

Kylie is set to return to Australia where she will reunite with her sister

She said: "I've had friends call me, my friend at my local restaurant was like: 'Kylie, what do you mean? You can't go.' I said: 'I'm not really going. I've lived here for 30 years, I'm always going to be back.'

"I can't not be here, are you kidding?" Kylie continued. "I have spent a lot of time with my family this year in Australia and it felt really good and I have been talking about that for a while. Don't worry, I will not be a stranger."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.