Kelly Clarkson's former mother-in-law breaks silence on star's divorce Kelly's divorce was finalized in August

Kelly Clarkson's marriage to Brandon Blackstock might have come to an end, but she remains close to his family members.

Reba McEntire - Brandon's former stepmom from her 26-year marriage to his father, Narvel Blackstock - has shared her thoughts on the couple's split which was announced in June last year.

"You know, I love them both," the 66-year-old country music star told Extra. "Brandon's my stepson, Kelly's my good friend, and I'm pulling for both of them.

"I hope they're happy and healthy and pull through this. I pray that everybody gives them the encouragement that they can because they need it right now, both of them do. I love them both with all my heart."

Kelly and Reba have remained good friends following their divorces

Reba was married to her manager Narvel from 1989 until 2015. She became a stepmom to three children - Brandon, Chassidy and Shawna - and together she and Narvel welcomed son Shelby in 1990.

Kelly, meanwhile, married Brandon in October 2013 after a year of dating. At the time, Reba stated that she was "thrilled to death to have my buddy as my daughter-in-law. I mean who could ask for more?"

The country stars with their husbands, Narvel and Brandon

The Because of You singer gave birth to daughter River Rose in 2014 followed by son Remy two years later. Brandon also has two children, Savannah Blackstock and Seth Blackstock, from a previous marriage.

In June 2020, 39-year-old Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon citing irreconcilable differences. "What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids," the three-time Grammy winner said during a September 2020 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kelly is a proud mom to two children

"And divorce is never easy. And we're both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."

