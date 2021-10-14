Michael Strahan supported by fans as he discusses new career venture Coming soon to a QVC near you

Michael Strahan left fans in a flurry of excitement as he revealed one of the new heights his career took him to.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share that he was taking his clothing brand, M by Michael Strahan's new collaboration with the NFL to QVC.

The post featured a picture of him wearing one of the pieces from the collection, a red, white, and blue polo with a pair of black slacks and a football in his hand.

WATCH: GMA's Michael Strahan reacts to Robin Roberts' nickname

He teased the appearance in the caption as he wrote: "Join @carlbanksgiii and myself today on @qvc at 3 PM ET!!

"We will be talking about our @nfl apparel line!! Who will be watching???@mbymichaelstrahan @smacentertainment @nygiants You can also stream it on QVC and my Facebook page!"

Fans took to the comments section to express their excitement for Michael's new TV appearance, as one commented: "They need you! Suit up!"

Another said: "Watching, watching, watching Omg. Christmas shopping early," with a third adding: "You are such a great human. I just want to shake your hand."

Michael shared that he would be bringing his apparel line to QVC

The television personality has been occupied recently with his pursuits for M by Michael Strahan, but has also frequently taken out time on social media to talk about his new special for ESPN's Uninterrupted.

The former football star recently revealed a heartbreaking career struggle that came from him being in a position of power in the sports world.

In a clip he shared from his special, Michael sat down with Constance Schwartz, Ian Smith, and Jay Glazer to talk about perceptions of athletes by the masses.

The three talked about how many sportspersons were often ignored for their opinions and their voices and were just told to "shut up and dribble."

The media personality opened up about the struggles athletes face

"You don't have a platform forever, you don't have power forever. When you have it, use it, but use it responsibly," Michael concluded in a confessional segment at the end of the clip.

