Michael Strahan shares rare photo of lookalike son during special occasion

Michael Strahan is a doting father to four children and while he is a well-known sports and TV star, he often keeps his family life out of the spotlight.

However, the GMA star delighted fans this week after sharing a rare photo of his oldest child, Michael Jr.

The picture was posted to mark National Sons Day, and featured Michael with his son when he was a little boy, as well as another youngster, assumed to be a close family member of friend.

In the caption, the former football champion wrote: "It’s #nationalsonday!! Crazy to think both these boys are now men!!! Where did time go?? Love you both!! Nothing like a family trip, one of our favorites from years ago!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "So handsome!" while another wrote: "Nice picture." A third added: "Cool dad."

Michael shares Michael Jr. and daughter Tanita with his first wife Wanda Hutchins, who he was married to between 1992 and 1996.

Michael Strahan marked National Son Day

The TV personality went on to welcome two more children, twin daughters Isabella and Sophia, with his second wife Jean Muggli, who he was married to between 1999 and 2006.

While Michael Jr. and Tanita now live away from home, Isabella and Sophia split their time between their parents' homes in New York.

Michael with all four of his children

He previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People. He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

Michael spends the majority of his time at his home in New York, close to the GMA studios. The star lives on the Upper West Side, and in an interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about the area.

The GMA star with his twins Isabella and Sophia

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

