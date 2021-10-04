Michael Strahan supported by fans as he reveals heartbreaking career struggle It's sad that this still happens

Michael Strahan has become a popular figure due to his time as one of the hosts of Good Morning America and, prior to that, his tenure as a star footballer.

MORE: Michael Strahan breaks hearts with emotional open letter to late father

However, in a new post he shared on his social media, the media personality revealed that there was a lot of struggle that went behind his rise to the top.

In a clip he shared from his new special with ESPN's Uninterrupted, Michael sat down with Constance Schwartz, Ian Smith, and Jay Glazer to talk about perceptions of athletes by the masses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Michael Strahan reacts to Robin Roberts' nickname

The three talked about how many sportspersons were often ignored for their opinions and their voices and were just told to "shut up and dribble."

"Yeah, yeah that bothers me," Michael said in the clip, talking especially about how much it affected African Americans in sports.

MORE: Michael Strahan's talented daughter is following in his footsteps in the most amazing way

"You don't have a platform forever, you don't have power forever. When you have it, use it, but use it responsibly," he concluded in a confessional segment at the end of the video.

Michael opened up about the unfair treatment of athletes and their opinions

The GMA star captioned the post with: "It doesn't matter where you come from or what you do for a living. If you have an opinion on something that you are educated about, you deserve to have the freedom to say it. Never forget that."

Fans inundated Michael with support and love and praised him for putting such an important point forward, with one commenting: "Facts!!!!! Thanks to those that use their platforms for the unheard voices that are suffering."

Another wrote: "My guy. Best teammate I ever had," with a third adding: "Well said Michael. Thank you," and one saying: "I applaud you very well said very well said."

MORE: Michael Strahan shares rare photo of lookalike son during special occasion

MORE: Michael Strahan makes major decision about future with GMA

Michael has opened up about a lot of the tough times he went through on the ESPN show, including his struggle with moving to Houston at a young age.

The GMA star talked about the hardships of moving from Germany to Houston

He recently shared another snippet from the show, where he revealed: "When I first went to Houston I was scared. Here I am, a kid coming from Germany. I didn't think I could do it. I had to learn about culture, struggle, loneliness. I had to figure out life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.