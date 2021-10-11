Exclusive: Dancing with the Stars' Melora Hardin praises the judges for their comments Melora is a fan of the criticism

Melora Hardin has praised the Dancing with the Stars judges for their comments amid a wave of criticism from fans.

MORE: Dancing with the Stars sparks big debate with new social media post

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough have been slammed by fans for the low scoring of certain contestants compared to others, with many suggesting the judges' own biases are playing a role.

The Bold Type actress however has defended the four, calling her own comments "great."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dancing with the Stars: Melora Hardin's Cha Cha

"I like that they are watching and actually saying things that are productive," she told HELLO!

"I like that I can go away and work on it. Len told me he wanted more hips and I took that and put some hips in the cha-cha and I worked hard on the hips!"

However Melora added that sometimes personal experiences can affect the way perceived criticism is viewed, adding: "I had some tough ballet teachers - or maybe I'm just used to it as an actor - but teachers would only correct you when they thought you had potential."

MORE: Cody Rigsby and dance partner Cheryl Burke share new update amid Covid scare

Kenya Moore, in particular, has been supported by fans who believe she has not been given a fair shot; in week three she found herself in the bottom two.

Melora and Artem have performed consistently so far

Kenya and her professional partner Brandon Armstrong have danced a foxtrot, cha-cha and tango so far, receiving a 26 out of 40, 22 out of 40, and a 21 out of 30 respectively.

"She is doing so good, they need higher scores! Darn judges!!" commented one fan on social media.

"WTF is going on with this voting on #DWTS, ain't no way @KenyaMoore was in the bottom two," tweeted another as one fan said: "Kenya Moore is never given the scores she deserves. Underrated of the Year."

MORE: Brian Austin Green's terrifying health battle in his own words

MORE: Bruno Tonioli suffers incident on DWTS alongside fellow judges

Week four will see two live shows with the celebrities dancing to their favorite Disney heroes and villains, and Melora revealed that she will not only be dancing to the Disney song Mother Knows Best but she will also be singing the track.

Melora - who has performed on Broadway - will pre-record the song ahead of Tuesday's live show where she will dance with professional partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Melora will be singing the song she will dance to for Disney week

"For my villain on night two I will be singing the song I am dancing to," Melora told HELLO!, "so that will be super fun."

Speaking of the Tangled character Mother Gothel, who kept Rapunzel in her tower, Melora added: "This villain is someone who I love so much and she makes me so happy.

"She is hilarious and horribly narcissistic and wicked, and I get such a kick out of playing her."

She added: "It's a whole new level of respect."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.