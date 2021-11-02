Savannah Guthrie left fans quite delighted with her latest social media post as she revealed that she was on a "hot date."

The Today star shared a picture of herself with journalist and friend Katie Couric as the two got together in Philadelphia.

Katie is currently on a promotional tour to celebrate her new memoir, Going There, which was recently released, and Savannah showed up to support her as a special guest.

The two posed on a couch with bright smiles wearing form-fitting dresses with skirts that showed off their legs and their matching black pumps.

Savannah captioned the post with: "Hot date in Philly! Thanks for inviting me, @katiecouric."

Katie responded with a flurry of heart emojis and commented: "Had the best night with you! Thanks for coming, @savannahguthrie."

Many other fans gushed over the picture of the two, with one commenting: "Looking good savannah," and another saying: "Katie's gorgeous legs!!"

Savannah visited Katie in Philadelphia while she was on her book tour

A few called them "cuties," with one emotionally writing: "You two are an inspiration!!! It was incredible to hear you both share your stories and I loved your point about sincerity @savannahguthrie!! Truly an evening I'll never forget!"

Katie recently also made an appearance on the Today Show to talk about her book with Savannah, opening up about her experiences on the show.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the two from when Savannah met her in Philadelphia on her own social media as they started fawning over each other.

"@savannahguthrie I [heart emoji] you!!!! #crushedit #goingthere (PS— PHILLY!!! You were awesome!!! Next stop: Chitown!!!!)," she captioned her post.

Katie shared a clip of her and Savannah fawning over each other

The Today host returned the love as she replied: "Oh what a night!!! Thanks for having me," and many other fans praised their friendship and support.

"You were both fabulous! My husband and I enjoyed every second," one fan wrote, with another adding: "Amazing night! My sister and I loved seeing you and hearing your story and Savannah was an added bonus!"

