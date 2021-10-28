Savannah Guthrie teases special transformation on Today Wonder what they'll be...

Savannah Guthrie left fans in anticipation as she shared a new video that teased a special transformation coming to the Today Show.

The host posted a clip teasing the Today Halloween special that would feature all of the hosts in costume and adopting new characters. The segment was narrated by Dateline's Keith Morrison and took on a spooky tone to fit the mood.

It even featured snippets of previous Halloween shows and some popular costumes of the past, like Al Roker's Mr. T, Hoda Kotb's Tina Turner, and Savannah's Sandy from Grease.

She simply captioned the clip with: "People this is happening #Halloween #somescaryshiz," and fans couldn't have been more excited.

One commented: "I love it especially Al Roker, he is Mr. T," and another wrote: "Highlight of my Halloween every year."

A third said: "Hurry up Friday. You guys never disappoint," with many others simply chanting a chorus of "can't wait."

Savannah teased the Today Halloween special on her social media

However, many fans were glad to see Keith involved, and some even recalled the mishap Savannah had with him the last time he was on the Today set.

In a recent post on her Instagram, she was left red-faced and full of regret when she suffered, what she called, "an epic fail."

Savannah was over the moon for Keith to record her voicemail for her, admitting it was something she'd always longed for.

But after getting him to accept during a visit to the show's studios she realised she didn't press record.

The TV host had an "epic fail" moment the last time she met Keith Morrison

Alongside a video of him speaking into her phone and Savannah gleefully looking on, she wrote: "Keith Morrison recording my outgoing voicemail greeting which is #lifegoals but then somehow it didn't record.

"So I'm the biggest loser. Wanna know what he said? 'This is Savannah's cell phone. Or is it? But if you really knew Savannah, you would just text… wouldn't you……'. Voicemail by Dateline legend - epic. Not recording it - epic fail."

