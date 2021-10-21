How Savannah Guthrie offered her co-star support when they needed it the most The Today star has been working on the NBC News show for a decade

Savannah Guthrie is a well-respected journalist who is known for doing hard-hitting interviews alongside light-hearted news items.

MORE: Hoda Kotb gets emotional as she talks about adoption

But away from work, the NBC News star is a loyal friend to her co-stars, especially in their hour of need.

This was certainly the case for Hoda Kotb, who opened up about how Savannah was there for her as she yearned to be a mother.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today's Savannah Guthrie shares rare insight into her family life

In an emotional acceptance speech at the annual Matrix Awards earlier in the week, in which Hoda was honored at, the star made a point to thank her friend.

MORE: Hoda Kotb stuns co-host with confession about family life

GALLERY: The Today show hosts' epic homes: Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, more

She said: "All of my professional dreams came true. I had a lifetime at Dateline. I had a lifetime with Kathie Lee and now Jenna [Bush-Hager], and now I have a new lifetime with Savannah on the early hours. Every professional dream came true for me."

Savannah Guthrie was there to support Hoda Kotb when she needed her

The podcaster then shared a touching story involving Savannah, who helped motivate her in her personal life when it came to her dream of starting a family.

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb's adoption news – third baby and family plans, everything we know

MORE: Hoda Kotb talks about baby number three

"If you want something bad enough, say it out loud. A friend once said, 'Even if you whisper in the bathroom mirror to yourself." "One thing I always wanted was kids, and I was afraid to speak it," she said.

"And one day I just looked at Joel [Schiffman] the guy I had been dating a year, and blurted something out I thought I wasn't going to be able to say."

Savannah with her children Vale and Charles

Hoda had asked Joel if he would consider the possibility of adopting a child with her, and he immediately said yes, with the pair now doting parents to daughters Haley and Hope.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shows off transformation photo with baby bump picture

MORE: Savannah Guthrie worries fans with appearance in new photo

"So say your dreams out loud, if you speak them, sometimes they do come true," she concluded.

Hoda often shares sweet stories about her children on TV. The proud mom this week told her co-star Jenna on the Fourth Hour show that she had bigged up Haley after a "traumatizing" visit to get her jabs.

She explained that while Haley was scared and crying after the experience, Hoda was quick to put a positive spin on the situation by telling passers-by about her brave daughter.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie sparks reaction with heartwarming tribute to Today co-star

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares heartwarming career update since returning to Today

As a result, Haley stopped crying and told her friends at school the next day about her bravery – something fellow mom Jenna was more than impressed by.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.