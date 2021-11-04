Adrienne Bankert's simple appointment to the role as the anchor for the NewsNation morning show Morning in America was history-making, as she became the first woman of color to host a morning news show solo.

But her real focus is on getting the chance to tell local stories and those of everyday people involved in big, large-scale news events.

"I think that this generation begs to make its mark on the world," she says in an exclusive chat with HELLO!. "So I think more people are eager to speak up, and to speak out about what they believe in.

"And I think that news has to adjust to that reality and knowing that people are very vocal."

The former Good Morning America weekend anchor believes that the way to do that with her show is by embracing a personable and warm approach, encouraging face-to-face conversation.

"I think at the core, if people saw each other face-to-face, just looking in someone's eyes, you don't want to beat them up, even if they say something that you disagree with.

"You don't want to make them feel small. You might not understand them, but you have a better chance of having a conversation with them. And that's why I think it's really important to put everyday people on TV."

Adrienne is the first woman of color to anchor a morning news show solo

Bringing these stories to life takes a full and capable team and a lot of work on her part, as Adrienne acts as the sole anchor for the show. And that often involves crazy morning routines.

Her schedule usually starts the day before, with a meeting for the following day's show at 5PM, after which she tries to go to bed by 7:30.

"Because at eight o'clock, that means if I wake up at one, that's five hours, which is not enough," she adds, eventually waking up between 1 to 1:45AM, heading off to the studio, another morning meeting, and then on the air by 6AM.

Adrienne believes, however, that it's all part of the "power of one," the mantra she uses for the show. "The power of one is that we never are truly alone," she says.

The news anchor believes in harnessing the "power of one"

"Whenever I walk into a room, I remember I'm not coming there by myself. I can stand on my own two feet because of the dreams and hopes of the people who believed in me and are with me."

