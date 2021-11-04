T.J. Holmes breaks down into tears on air as he mourns heartbreaking loss Take care T.J.!

T.J. Holmes felt the love of his fans and his co-stars as he had an emotional moment live on the air, marking a devastating loss.

The Good Morning America star was the one tasked with breaking the news of the death of WSB anchor Jovita Moore, who was part of the ABC News family.

He had developed a close relationship with Jovita, who passed away at the age of 54 due to brain cancer, and as a result, broke down into tears while presenting the segment.

"I'm sorry," he said as he choked up while reading it out. "I moved to Atlanta as a CNN anchor and she took me in. And that woman was special."

He continued to apologize, also adding: "I didn't realize I had to do the read this morning," while his co-stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopolous were there to support him on the air.

"Nothing to apologize for," Robin said, also adding to the conversation on Jovita by saying: "Her personality, so electric, so dynamic, such a beautiful smile and such a beautiful person."

T.J. got emotional on the air as he remembered Jovita Moore

"It seems she meant a lot to you," George said as they comforted T.J. while he talked about how much he admired the late anchor.

Robin shared the clip on her Instagram with the caption: "Remembering Jovita Moore," and fans immediately rushed to support T.J. and boost him up.

One commented: "T.J., please do not apologize for showing your heart! Love and peace to all who were touched by her life," with another saying: "I'm so very very sorry for your loss. You have nothing to apologize for, you are a kind man that can show his emotions. Blessings to you."

The GMA segment shared several of the people and organizations that paid tribute to Jovita

A third wrote: "Jovita will always be a Queen in ATL," with one adding: "I hope that when you went to a commercial, that someone gave T.J. a hug. I know too well what it’s like to have to give up a friend too soon! Sorry for your loss."

