David Muir delivers incredible news and says he's 'truly grateful' as fans are left in tears The TV anchor was blown away

David Muir is rarely lost for words but even he struggled to find the right ones after reaching a triumphant milestone.

The World News Tonight anchor left some fans in tears with an Instagram post highlighting the heartbreaking issue in Southern Madagascar where children are starving due to climate change.

But emotions spilled over further when he revealed that since his reporting on the dire situation they have raised $1.8million for the children.

Alongside a photo of a little boy in the affected area of the world, he wrote: "No words. Truly grateful to all of you. @worldfoodprogramme says $1.8 million raised since our reporting on the children of Southern Madagascar.

David's report on the children of Southern Madagascar has lead to $1.8million being raised

"And beyond grateful to this small, dedicated team. @estherdcastillejo @nickydeblois @karamea on the ground, @ericnoll @roygarlisiabc joining in edit, @newsmom8 for supporting two attempts to get in, and thank you @goodmorningamerica and @nightline for embracing this project. #climatechange #madagascar link in bio to help."

His fans rushed to comment and wrote: "It was a beautiful and heartbreaking report. I hope it helps open people's eyes and empower us to protect our planet," while another added: "You did it again reporting bringing attention to some of the most humane situations on other plant that are needing help.

David was so thankful for the support

"With you showing all of us what is needed so desperately so many jump in do as much or as little as we can to help!! Bravo, David."

There were many tearful emojis and fans thanked him over and over again for shedding light on the important global issues.

David recently left the ABC studios in New York to report on the Glasgow Climate Change Conference in Scotland.

Alongside a photo of him taking off inside the plane, he wrote: "Off to Glasgow Global Climate summit. See you tomorrow @goodmorningamerica @abcworldnewstonight @nightline."

