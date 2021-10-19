David Muir shares emotive message following tragic death of General Colin Powell The ABC journalist wrote a powerful message on social media

David Muir has been one of the many public figures to pay tribute to General Colin Powell following his death aged 84.

MORE: Inside David Muir's $7million home - complete with his own lake

The former US Secretary of State tragically passed away from Covid-19 complications on 18 October, and David wrote a powerful message where he listed 13 rules that Colin lived by, which was posted alongside a selfie of him as a young man.

The Good Morning America star penned: "General Colin Powell posted this a few years back joking he’d been taking selfies 60 years longer than the rest of us.

GMA's David Muir shared a powerful message following General Colin Powell's death

"He often spoke of 13 Rules: 1/ It ain't as bad as you think. It will look better in the morning. 2/ Get mad, then get over it. 3/ Avoid having your ego so close to your position that when your position falls, your ego goes with it.

MORE: David Muir's family: Everything you need to know

SEE: David Muir sparks huge reaction after sharing joyous family news

"4/ It can be done. 5/ Be careful what you choose. 6/ Don’t let adverse facts stand in the way of a good decision.

General Colin Powell tragically passed away aged 84

"7/ You can’t make someone else’s choices. 8/ Check small things. 9/ Share credit. 10/ Remain calm. Be kind. 11/ Have a vision. 12/ Don’t take counsel of your fears or naysayers. 13/ Perpetual optimism is a force multiplier."

SEE: GMA's dashing new host David Muir: everything you need to know

MORE: David Muir shows support for Kelly Ripa's son in the best way

The powerful message sparked conversation from David's followers, with many taking to the comments section to have their say. GMA's Ginger Zee wrote: "That list is as [fire emoji] as his selfie game," while a fan wrote: "He was a true gentleman." A third person added: "Very powerful words. Thank you for sharing David!"

David is a well-known journalist

Colin's family announced his death in a statement posted on Facebook. It read: "General Colin L. Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19."

MORE: Good Morning America stars' private homes revealed

"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," the family added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.