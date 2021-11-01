David Muir spotlights emotional issue as he leaves GMA studio for brand new assignment Bringing a voice to the voiceless

David Muir had fans feeling emotional after his latest social media post managed to shine a light on an important and heartbreaking issue.

The Good Morning America star shared a throwback picture of himself surrounded by several children from Southern Madagascar.

He used the picture to highlight that many of those kids would be on the brink of starvation thanks to the disastrous effects of climate change.

David captioned the heartbreaking shot with: "Tomorrow, the children in desperate need of help. The U.N. warns Southern Madagascar is on the brink of the first climate change famine.

"There is no war, no conflict, no terror here - this is driven by climate. I hope you'll watch @abcworldnewstonight and a special edition of @nightline."

Fans were reduced to tears in the comments and many praised the World News Tonight anchor for bringing these issues to light.

David shared a heartbreaking shot from a past assignment in Southern Madagascar

His ABC colleague Deborah Roberts left a comment saying: "Thanks for always shining a light @davidmuirabc."

One fan wrote: "So glad ABC is dedicated to reporting on climate change. I will be sure to watch," with another adding: "Yes, of course I will watch. This is so incredibly sad," and a third commented: "As you tell important stories like this one, I hope more people begin to understand how important it is [to] help those that will suffer as a result of climate change."

Shortly after sharing the picture, David took to his Instagram Stories to share a stunning shot from his seat on an airplane.

He revealed that he was taking off from the GMA studio to visit Glasgow on assignment, covering the COP26 Climate Summit due to take place there.

The ABC News anchor took off for Glasgow for the COP26 Climate Summit

"Off to Glasgow Global Climate summit. See you tomorrow @goodmorningamerica @abcworldnewstonight @nightline," he captioned the shot.

The ABC News anchor has quite frequently taken on international assignments, and with one as important as this, we're sure fans will be tuning in.

