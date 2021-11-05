Jane McDonald makes incredible announcement – and we can't wait We're so looking forward to this!

Jane McDonald stepped away from the Loose Women studios in 2014, and has made some small appearances over the years, but on Friday she left fans excited with a surprise announcement.

Taking to her social media channels, the singer revealed that she would be returning to the Loose Women panel as a guest. Sharing a photo of the show's title card, Jane confirmed: "I'm back with the Loose Women! I'm so excited to be joining them as a guest on Thursday 11th November - tune in at 12.30pm on @itv @loosewomen."

Fans could hardly contain their excitement in the comments, as one enthused: "Can't wait! Miss you on Loose Women as a panellist!"

A second added: "Still my favourite," and a third commented: "Missed you as a Loose Woman Jane! Looking forward to seeing you on Thursday."

Several took to the comments to share their hopes that Jane would once again become a permanent fixture on the panel, while others posted heart emojis.

Jane left the show in 2014 in order to focus on her music career, and has since released five more albums.

Jane's fans loved that she was returning to the show

In a statement at the time, she said: "It has been an incredible 10 years for me on Loose Women and I've loved every minute of it.

"I've got a busy and exciting year coming up with a new album and national concert tour. So the time is right for me to step aside from Loose Women and concentrate on new opportunities.

"I'm looking forward to seeing everyone again on tour and I thank you all for your continued support, loyalty and best wishes."

The Cruisin' star has recently been in her hometown of Wakefield and she impressed fans as she posed for a photo in a black top and leggings which she wore underneath a silver-and-black patterned coat.

The star used to be a permanent fixture on the panel

The 58-year-old's hair hung loose past her shoulders and she beamed as she looked at the camera.

Jane captioned the picture: "I've been doing some more filming in #Yorkshire - having a great time!"

Her fans were quick to compliment her style, and to share their appreciation for her talent.

One replied: "Great photo, luv the coat too. Being completely selfish the more you film the more we get to see you on tv but hope you are not working too hard."

