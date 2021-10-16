Jane McDonald is a bona fide fashion icon, and the Loose Women star looked sensational as she styled out stunning coat.

The star had returned to her home region of Yorkshire for the week, and she looked so elegant in the ensemble that she had chosen. She looked stunning in her coat, which featured a stunning diamond-like design. The 58-year-old had paired the coat with a stunning pair of thigh-high boots, and some black leather gloves alongside a small black clutch bag that sported a star design on the end of the zip.

Jane was enjoying her time in the county and stood in front several bouquets of stunning flowers, with some stunning yellows and pinks bulbs.

She captioned the post: "Been enjoying the gorgeous autumn weather this week in #Yorkshire."

Her fans fell in love with her stunning look, with one commenting: "Love it jane!! Absolutely loved your cruising with jane from a couple months ago me and my family would watch it all the time!! Looking snazzy as always."

A second added: "Glad you have had lovely weather up there, Jane - love your outfit X X," and a third posted: "Love your jacket, Jane."

The presenter looked amazing!

A fourth was thrilled to see Jane return to social media, and complimented: "Jane it's lovely to see your smiling face back on Instagram you look great!!"

Over the summer, Jane released her latest album, Let the Light In, and the star drove fans wild when she announced that it was available for purchase.

Jane always has the best fashions

Taking to Instagram, Jane shared an image of the cover, and wrote: "I'm so excited to announce that my new album, Let the Light In, is out now!

"Early last year, like everyone else, I was forced to stop and stay at home. With so much time on my hands I dusted off my piano and became inspired to write some songs for a new album.

"When it came time to record the album I asked my own band, who also just happened to be free!"

She added: "The album has the same fantastic energy that anyone who has seen me live will have experienced. This is the best album that I have ever recorded and I cannot wait to share it with you."

