Peter Andre's daughter Princess reacts to mum Katie Price's tribute following rehab stint The star spent a month in rehab following her car accident

Peter Andre's ex-wife, Katie Price - mother of his two eldest children, Junior and Princess - has been slowly easing back into social media following her stint in rehab and over the weekend she posted a gushing tribute to those who "have my back no matter what".

MORE: Peter Andre left heartbroken after missing son Junior's big moment due to mystery bug

Sharing a picture of her family, she wrote on Instagram: "My family, my team and the people that will always have my back no matter what. I love you all so much! Thank you for always putting me in my place, and telling it to me straight! I truly appreciate everything you do for me."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre's daughter Princess shares pride over star's iconic song

The picture saw Junior, 16, with his baby cousin Albert in his arms, Katie's stepfather Paul, mother Amy, sister Sophie and her husband Harry, and 14-year-old Princess all smiling for a picture.

READ: Peter Andre shares thoughts on daughter Princess' first red carpet

RELATED: Peter Andre's fans unnerved by spooky resemblance in new photo

Her teenage daughter Bista, as she is affectionately called by her father, loved the shout-out and was quick to respond.

Katie shared a lovely family photo as she paid tribute to them

"I love you," she simply wrote back, alongside a red heart emoji.

The former I'm a Celebrity star's fans also loved the rare family snap, with many noting how much Princess looks like her and her mum Amy.

"Princess looks just like her grandma," one wrote, whilst another agreed: "She is, she has her nan's eyes!"

A third added: "Princess and your mum are the double of each other."

The star is very close to her sister and mother, who is terminally ill

Princess has a great relationship with her nan and last month she paid tribute to her on her birthday.

Alongside two snapshots showing Amy, Princess sweetly wrote: "Happy birthday Nan! I love you so much." A huge number of the teen's followers responded to her post, with one telling Princess: "Beautiful woman. U look so much like her x."

Sadly, Amy is fighting a serious terminal illness. In 2017, she was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, a condition in which the lungs become scarred and breathing becomes increasingly difficult. There is currently no treatment or cure.